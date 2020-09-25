Underrated opposition Forces of Liberation Organisation of African National Party (FLOANP) president, Egypt Dzinemunhenzva, has laughed off a section of the electorate which- in 2018- balloted in favour of his Zanu PF counterpart, and Zimbabwe septuagenarian Emmerson Mnangagwa, in the wake of the brazen failure by the 78-year old to outrightly fulfill his pre-electoral promises of creating more jobs for the citizenry, if voted into office.

The self-proclaimed freedom fighter, who is on record blaming Mnangagwa’s deposed late predecessor and then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe of ‘completly leaving (him) out’ when the fallen dictator formed his first Government in 1980, mockingly enquired on how the Zanu PF supporters ‘are now feeling’ after being promised ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ in the run-up to the disputed 2018 polls controversially won by the long-ruling revolutionary party.

“Mangwanani akanaka kwamuri vatsigiri veFLOANP. Mwari ngaakukomborerei kwamuri kwose ikoko. (Good morning to you all my supporters, and may God bless you, wherever you are),” said Dzinemunhenzva in comments posted on his Twitter handle yesterday.

“Ana ED HAS MY VOTE yakadii miviri? Majobs jobs jobs akazoita here? (And, to those who voted for Mnangagwa: how are you feeling now? Did the jobs you were promised materialise?” apparently mocked the opposition figure.

Mnangagwa, who dramatically ascended to the top political post on the back of a military coup which dethroned the late Mugabe three years ago, had his 2018 campaign hinged on the signature promise to revive the country’s predominantly informal economy and also create employment for the jobless majority.

Two years into Mnangagwa’s five-year term, one could be genuinely excused for arguing that the incumbent Zimbabwe leader was an undeserved recipient of the wild cheers that accompanied his verbal promise to create more jobs in an inauguration speech delivered at a capacity 60 000-strong crowd that filled the giant National Sports Stadium to its brim, roundabout this time in 2018.

“Our economic policy will be directed for job, job, job creation,” Mnangagwa told Zimbabweans, a few months after he contentiously outpolled closest rival and opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa in a disputed presidential race.

Despite her leader’s decorated promises, the landlocked southern African country continues to reel under a plethora of economic challenges which include a marked dearth in foreign currency reserves and the recurrent downing of tools by the formally employed minority who also bear the brunt of the biting economic woes affecting the troubled Sadc nation of roughly 15 million people.

Dzinemunhenzva’s sentiments come at a time when the Zimbabwe Government has not only been blamed for failing to owe up to most of its 2018 electoral promises, the Harare administration has also been a subject of global ridicule for its flagrant disregard of basic democratic values and alleged violation of human rights.

In the 2018 harmonised elections, Dzinemunhenzva who was synonymous with spotting unkempt hair while garbing clearly unwashed clothing atypical of aspirants eyeing even the extremely modest office of a councillor, withdrew from the dog-eat-dog presidential race after he was unceremoniously dumped by all members of his FLOANP opposition party.

He ended up settling for the Wedza North parliamentry seat, but still went on to lose dismally in that election.

Zwnews

