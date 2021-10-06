BY NYASHA MAJONI in Kwekwe

Whoever coined the old adage which says ‘When a dog bites a man, that is not news but when a man bites a dog, that is news’, must surely have lived to see the temple run piting angry pupils who reportedly beat up their own teachers at a school in Kwekwe town, to redefine the word ‘News’.

And, if what recently happened at Amaveni Secondary School in the Midlands town is anything to go by, one can certainly be excused for arguing that; “When a Teacher beats a Student, that is not news, but when a Student beats up their own teacher, that is News”.

According to reports from Kwekwe, irate students learning at Amaveni- one of the oldest learning institutions in the mining town- recently ganged up to beat their own teachers who had made attempts at stopping a fist-fight involving two male students within the school premises.

Passersby and bystanders were allegedly treated to real life drama as the students are said to have sjamboked their own teachers who, in turn, took to their heels as the no-nonsense learners accused them of being responsible for their misdemeanors by failing to conduct lessons at the school.

“All hell broke loose after some teachers who were milling around the school premises decided to reprimand some senior male students who were fighting over a girl,” said a staffer who spoke to Zwnews on condition of anonimity.

In dramatic fashion, the students then decided to stop fighting and laid the blame on their ‘lazy’ teachers who they accused of being responsible for their wayward behaviour by not conducting lessons at the school.

While authorities at the school were tight-lipped on the incident which allegedly occured a fortnight ago, a community leader who spoke to this news reporter could neither deny nor confirm the scantily evidenced development.

“I will definitely have to check with the powers-that-be at Amaveni High to have a full grasp of what really happened,” said David Murivha who is also a Zanu PF youth leader for Kwekwe district.

“At the moment, I am not in a position to comment on hearsay, and that is the reason why I am saying I need to verify the facts,” he said.

The reports come at a time when teachers at St Andrew’s Mission in Zhombe East are said to have last week assaulted the school Head and his deputy at the church-run learning institution over worsening water woes.

Sources privy to the rare development told this publication that the teachers at the mission school accused the pair of abusing school funds while failing to repair a damaged water pump which left them vulnerable to waterborne ailments.

At the time of publishing, educational authorities from the Midlands Province could not be reached for comment.

more details to follow…

Zwnews