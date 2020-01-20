Acting Zimbabwe President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday was given Presidential treatment by Emmerson Mnangagwa, when he visited the later at Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

He was driven around and given farm tours by ED Mnangagwa and his younger younger brother, Mr Patrick Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga asked the Mnangagwas to stop at a nearby farms so that he could greet and talk to kids and give them some goodies.

The Acting President who has been linked to many single women following his divorce was accompanied by the vivacious Zimbabwe’s Ambassador for the Women Riders World Relay Natasha Mutsvairo.

The picture above has however caused controversy with many suggesting ” its a shame for the two millionaires to pose for photos with begging kids”.