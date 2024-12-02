Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chairperson Elsie Nghikembua says there have no budget plan for a re-election.

This comes after opposition political parties on Sunday said they plan to challenge election results.

“We are not announcing the results with a plan of rerunning the elections.

“And, therefore, our minds are not at all calculating the costs,” Nghikembua said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Nghikembua said the ECN cannot say when the result will be announced as the process of counting votes is tedious, and it must be accurate.

“The issue is not how fast we can release the results. What is important is that you must make sure that you are doing it properly. You must be accurate.

“The ECN plans to announce the final results soon,” she said.

Opposition parties have announced that they would approach the courts demanding a re-election.

They alleged that the elections were marred by irregularities and fell short on the scale for free, fair and credible polls.

The Namibian