Steve Lunga, a founding member of the iconic Zig Zag Band, has passed away.

Lunga, affectionately known as Lyan, died on Sunday at Kwekwe General Hospital after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

His death was confirmed by fellow long-serving band member Isaac Phiri, who expressed shock and sadness at the loss.

“He hadn’t been well for a while, but we never thought it would come to this. We were hopeful he would recover as he often did.

“Nonetheless, we give glory to the Almighty for the wonderful times we shared with him, and we wish him eternal peace,” Phiri said.

Phiri noted that mourners are gathered at Lunga’s home in Amaveni, Kwekwe, with burial arrangements to be announced in due course.

Lunga was among the last surviving members of the Zig Zag Band’s original line-up, alongside Gilbert Zvamaida, who now performs with Thomas Mapfumo.

“He began as a runner, organising events for the band. However, his passion for music drove him to learn multiple instruments.

“By the time of his passing, he had become a leader we all looked up to due to his experience,” said Phiri.

