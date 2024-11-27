The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) the country’s main teachers’ union, says the government is yet to pay the local currency component of the November salary and bonus.

The government’s failure to pay the ZiG component of some teachers’ salaries, as well as 50% of their bonuses for the month, without providing any explanation, alleges the teachers body.

While other civil servants and security service personnel received their salaries and bonuses starting from the 15th, many teachers experienced delays in receiving their payments, with some only receiving partial disbursements.

There has been fights between teachers and their employer, with the later being accused of favouring the security sector.

In a statement, ZIMTA said the government’s failure to pay some teachers their November salaries had caused the affected members financial strain. ZIMTA said:

The omission has caused significant financial hardship and raised serious questions about the fairness, transparency and integrity of the employer’s commitment to honouring contractual obligations.

The ZiG component is a fundamental part of our agreed-upon remuneration package.

Its exclusion from the November 2024 payment constitutes a breach of the terms of employment and breach and an erosion of trust between employees and the employer.

The union has demanded an explanation for the delayed salary payments to teachers and called for genuine dialogue regarding their welfare concerns. It said:

While the omission might be explained in administrative and financial terms, the failure to pay what is rightfully ours feels like a devaluation of our efforts, morale and dignity as educators and public servants.

It signals a lack of recognition of the vital services we render to society.

