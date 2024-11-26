Well known ZANU PF sympathiser and foot-soldier (Murakashi) Kudzai Mutisi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is open to everyone, however those who visit him squander the opportunity to tell him what they want addressed.

He says some of them visit him and speak about wanting him to be a life President avoiding bread and butter issues.

“President @edmnangagwa has an “Open Door” policy… he is a very accessible President…

“But when folks meet him, they spend the time singing praises & asking him to be a life President…,” he says.

Mutisi adds that great leaders like Mnangagwa aren’t excited by bootlicking sprees.

“Instead of highlighting key issues they want addressed, folks embark on unrestrained praise singing… great leaders aren’t excited by bootlicking sprees,” he says.

Zwnews