As ZANU PF succession war rages on, vice president Constantino Chiwenga was reportedly forced by his advisers to congratulate First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady recently graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree at Midlands State University.

And political analyst Majaira Jairosi says Chiwenga didn’t want to congratulate her, but was urged to do so by his advisers.

“Emerging information is that Gen Chiwenga’s advisers forced him to write a congratulatory message to @ZimFirstLady when she graduated with a research degree, which is widely suspected to be fraudulent,” said Jairosi.

He adds that Chiwenga opted for soft diplomacy.

“They opted for soft diplomacy, otherwise Chiwenga had ignored the whole event,” he added.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy are reportedly at each other’s throats over succession issues.

The rumour mill grands that Mnangagwa agreed to serve one term and hand over power to Chiwenga, but reportedly renegaded on the agreement opting not only to continue, but also working on extending his constitutional term.

Zwnews