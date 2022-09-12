ZANU-PF says it is saddened by the attack of journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) security details.

“We are saddened by the silence of so called human rights activists following the brutal assault of this innocent journalist from @HStvZim by @nelsonchamisa’s security hooligans.

“Her assault leaves everyone with no doubt that violence is the DNA of CCC Party,” says ZANU-PF.

Muchenje was attacked in Chinhoyi yesterday where CCC president Nelson Chamisa was addressing a rally.

Meanwhile, the CCC has issued a statement saying it has apologized to the journalist.

Zwnews