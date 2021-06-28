President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend vowed that no one will refuse to be vaccinated against Covid 19.

Speaking at the graduation of 1 200 prison officers in Ntabazinduna near Bulawayo on Saturday, Mnangagwa said no one has the right to refuse to be injected against Covid 19.

“I urge all officers, graduates to take the injection. No-one can refuse,” Mnangagwa said.

The President previously said that those who are not vaccinated will be denied access to some basic services.

Meanwhile, his remarks triggered an outcry, as some critics say Covid 19 vaccination should remain voluntary.

They say even during crisis like Covid 19, the government should always respect human rights.

However, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has buttressed his boss’ position.

He said the days for those wishing not to be vaccinated are numbered.

“OUTCRY OVER MANDATORY COVID THE DAYS OF LEAVING YOU TO ENDANGER THE REST OF SOCIETY IN THE NAME OF YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE RUNNING OUT, FRANKLY!!!

“You can’t claim the RIGHT TO INFECT, SPREAD; no CONSTITUTION grants you that strange freedom!!! None!!!” said Charamba through his shadow Twitter account, Jamwanda.

The southern African country launched its vaccination programme in February this year and to date, 747 330 people have received their first jab and 502 178 the second dose by June 26.

