We will shoot to kill…Zim terror gang warns ZCTU

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Peter Mutasa and Secretary-General, Japhet Moyo today received letters, from unidentified people, that had bullets in them.

The letters were warning them not to organise a stay away on 22 July 2019. The letters threatened to kill the two and harm their families. The writers of the letter said “we have hired mercenaries to deal with you once and for all – unless you stop what you are planning”.

The ZCTU is taking these threats seriously and we are worried that our leaders are not safe. However, we believe the threats are part and parcel of efforts to intimidate the ZCTU leaders from discharging their duties. The letters and the incidents have all the hallmarks of the State Security machinations. The police will be notified of the incident.

Japhet Moyo

SECRETARY GENERAL