A Kwekwe-based Zanu PF member has vehemently denied reports by various online publications which insinuated that he, together with two others, blocked Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade in the Midlands mining town early last week.

In recent days, the social media has been awash with unsubstantiated reports that the trio of Tadzoka Nago (42), Stanley Zibako (37) and Honest Diura (47) who are known Zanu PF members, ‘refused’ to pave way for President Mnangagwa’s motorcade saying like the Zimbabwean septuagenarian, ‘they were also bosses’.

And, in diametric contrast to the reports, Nago who is vying for the position of Secretary for Environment and Tourism in the impending Zanu PF Kwekwe DCC elections told Zwnews that the reports are a product of framework as their charge sheet did not mention that they, indeed, blocked the motorcade of the Zimbabwean Number One.

“It is all fake and a shameless fabrication from enemies trying to soil our image. What actually happened is that I had a misunderstanding with a police officer after he grabbed the keys of my Honda CR-V which was idling proxy to OK Supermarket in the CBD. My contention with the cop was that it was not proper for him to just remove the car keys while our vehicle was still idling. And, there was no presidential motorcade involved,” Nago told Zwnews.

“Even when you look at the charge sheet, there was no mention of the presidential motorcade. In actual fact, we are being charged with resisting arrest and assault. The presidential motorcade arrived in Kwekwe much latter and it is absurd to think that we could do such a nonsensical thing. We are patriotic citizens who have absolute respect for His Excellency who is our party leader and First Secretary” he said.

The accused trio, who were represented by Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Partners Legal Practitioners, appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samukelisiwe Gumbo and were released on $2000 bail each.

They are set to return to the magistrates court on December 9.

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106723

0

0

cookie-check

We did not block President Mnangagwa’s motorcade, says Zanu PF Kwekwe activist

no