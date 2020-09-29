Zimbabwean teachers- most of whom have not been going to work due to incapacitation- have vowed not to report for duty, saying doing so was akin to betraying their own families.

According to the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta), it is of paramount importance that the teachers put into consideration the welfare of their families before they commit to work in return for ‘just a pat on the back’.

“What have you done as a teacher to demonstrate to the employer that you are too incapacitated to attend to your professional duties?

What have you done to buttress this struggle for better remuneration for the Zimbabwean Teacher?

Think of your children, your parents, your dependents and ask yourself whether it is worth it to go to work in order to get just a pat on the back,” said Zimta Tuesday morning.

The reopening of schools last Monday has seen most teachers staying at home, citing incapacitation, amid indications that they have been getting between $30 and US$35.

Schools in Zimbabwe opened doors on Monday after a six-month hibernation due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Nothing can be more frightening than the prospect of retiring a destitute. Nothing can be more terrifying than the prospect of your children failing to get a decent education because you can't afford it. Nothing can be more petrifying than betraying your own family by sacrificing yourself to work for a deficient salary.

Say NO to slave wages!!! Say NO to intimidation!! Spread the message. #StayAtHome

