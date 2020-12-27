Violence broke out at the MDC-T congress in Harare where Thokozani Khupe reportedly lost to former MDC-Alliance member Douglas Mwonzora.

Khupe who is President Mnangagwa’s ally abandoned proceedings and fled after clashes with bitter rival Douglas Mwonzora over allegations of voter fraud. She tried to address the crowd telling them she had the right to cancel the rigged congress but was stopped by a party member who snatched the mic from her and told her to get lost.

Khupe said she had suspended Mwonzora as she fled the scene but the overconfident Douggie fired back..”I cannot be suspended by a fellow candidate during an election. It is an act of illegality… They’ve to cool down, relax and accept the verdict of the people,’ Douglas Mwonzora responding to ‘suspension’ by MDC-T presidential rival Thokozani Khupe.

She was filmed pushing and shoving Mwonzora’s aides and supporters who responded in kind.

Pictures posted online show that Mwonzora got most of the votes and he was more popular than Khupe and the other two contestants who at the last minute appeared to be on Khupe’s side.