CCC villagers beaten by Zanu PF supporters in Murehwa North

The ZRP has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murewa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course. police

Suspected Zanu PF supporters have appeared in a video beating elderly members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Zimbabwe main opposition President Nelson Chamisa.

CCC has since condemned the attack of senior citizens in Bhunu village, Murehwa.

We condemn Zanu PF’s violence attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa. We received a report that ZANU PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani. We’ve ensured that they received medical attention & reported the matter to the Police. ccc

