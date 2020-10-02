The drama-filled seizure of Harvest House (now Morgan Tsvangirai House) by MDC youths who were in the 2014 structures has taken a new twist after it emerged that unknown assailants Thursday night threw ‘bottles that looked like petrol bombs’ right at the entrance of the citadel of oppositional politics in central Harare.

In a report carried by one online publication, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who conducted a forensic investigation discovered bottle pieces and threats of wool at the contentious building.

While speaking to New Zimbabwe, MDC Alliance’s Womberaishe Nhende said the incident which occured at around 2am, resulted in the youths manning the entrance of the party headquarters scurrying for cover.

“Around 2 am today (Thursday) a couple of people passed through our party building and threw two bottles that spilled petrol at the entrance,” said Nhende.

“Youths who were manning the entrance from inside had to retreat further inside as they feared for their lives. They didn’t know what was going on until this morning. We discovered that there are pieces of bottles that appear like petrol bombs. The luck part of it is that they did not explode,” he said.

Nhende said police officers were also deployed to the building to conduct investigations Thursday morning and took a statement from MDC chairperson Paul Gorekore.

The fight for the control of Harvest House has now reached new heights with youths sympathetic to Nelson Chamisa now occupying the building currently under the occupation of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

