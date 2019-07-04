WATCH: Paul Kagame Tells Mnangagwa To Convince Zimbabweans First Before Convincing The World

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has advised his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa to focus on convincing the Zimbabwean people of his reforms first before he can focus on the international community.

Kagame was responding to a question from media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, as part of the 25 years of Kwibohora (Liberation) celebrations in Rwanda.

Mnangagwa arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali yesterday for that country’s Liberation Day Celebrations slated for today.

Watch Video Below