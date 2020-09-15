A total number of 20 000 villagers, particularly women and the elderly from Chivi South constituency in Masvingo Province are set to receive sanitary pads from dismissed Zanu PF parliamentarian Killer Zivhu.

The former Chivi South MP was controversially dismissed from the ruling party following poorly evidenced allegations that he had made attempts at organising a meeting pitting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

The ex-lawmaker, who vehemently denies the aforementioned allegations, appears unfazed and has continued to fulfil most of his unfinished projects in the constituency.

On Tuesday, the outspoken businessman-cum-polician continued with his pledge to donate sanitary pads to 20 000 elderly women and girls from Chivi South.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

“Madzimai auya nhasi hanzi muchatipa here zvinhu zvedu MP hamuna kudzingwa nesu kkkk ndavapa zvangu somunhu ane moyo wakanaka,” he said in comments posted on his official Twitter handle.

The dismissed MP last week told Zwnews that he was not going to participate in the impending Chivi South by-elections owing to the respect he has for- and journey he has travelled with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The country’s electoral body, Zec, recently announced that by-elections in vacant constituencies were going to be held on or before December 5, 2020.

Zwnews