Wasteful ZINARA spends $1.5 million in hotel allowances

Zimbabwe National Road Authority(Zinara) subsidiary, Intertoll Zimbabwe, that collects toll fees on its behalf has reportedly spent over $1.5 million in hotel allowances for transfering 72 employees.

The company transferred 72 employees manning its nine tollgates it operates along Plumtree-Mutare highway.

A senior official from Zinara said the transferred workers were spending months in hotels at the firm’s expense contrary to its policy that employees and their spouses are entitled for three nights only.

“The process requires employees to stay in hotels during the relocation period,” said the employee.

“According to the Group Five transfer policy, employees and their spouses are entitled to three nights in a hotel in order to have a look at their new stations, four nights for the purpose of looking for accommodation and seven nights with their whole families on actual relocation. Transport cost for relocation is also met by the employer.”

The source said about $1.5million has been lost during the transfers.

“About 72 employees were transferred in the last two months and it cost about $500 000 for hotel bills, another $500 000 in relocation allowances, $350 000 for travel and subsistence allowances and $70 000 to move properties by Stuttafords Removals. The total cost plus two percent was charged to Zinara.”

Interviewed employees who were transferred came out guns blazing attacking the Zinara for splashing millions in transfers.

“Instead of improving our welfare the company is busy splashing millions in hotel and transport allowances for transfering us.

“The company also refused to meet the costs of uniforms and school fees saying that they had given us relocation allowances which are a nominal fee compared to actual costs we are meeting.”

Last year, Intertoll Zimbabwe had collected $56 million from the nine tollgates it operates on the rehabilitated Plumtree-Mutare Highway on behalf of Zinara over the past four years.

Intertoll Zimbabwe, is a company contracted to collect toll fees on behalf of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) from the nine tollgates it operates on the rehabilitated Plumtree-Mutare highway.

The company is the local unit of Intertoll Africa, a subsidiary of South African engineering firm, Group Five.

Group Five rehabilitated the 800km highway under a $206 million loan from the Development Bank of South Africa.

zwnews