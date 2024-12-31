Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Douglas Dube (34) died after being hit with a knobkerrie all over the body on 27/12/24 near Makwakwa Business Centre.

The victim had intervened to stop the suspect, Descent Gumbi (22) from assaulting Trust Manyemwe (21) who was being accused of dating the suspect’s girlfriend.

The victim succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital on 28/12/24.

The suspect is on the run.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

