Warriors forward Knowledge Musona joins Sporting Lokeren on loan

Zimbabwe Warriors forward Knowledge Musona has been loaned out to relegation-threatened Sporting Lokeren in the Belgian First Division A League until the end of the season.

Musona (28) joined Anderlecht in May last year from KV Oostende, where he found the net 41 times in 141 games, but struggled for form at his new club where he netted in just once in 10 games.

Sporting Lokeren confirmed signing the Warriors’ gunman on loan.

Musona is an Anderlecht player until 2022.

Musona started training with the club yesterday and they are hoping to field him in their next league game away to AS Eupen tomorrow.