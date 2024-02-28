Categories: Zim Latest

Warriors captain Nakamba’s return to competitive action before end of season doubtful, coach

Luton Town gaffer Robe Edwards is not sure if Warriors skipper Marvelous Nakamba will be able to return to competitive action before the end of the English Premier League season.

This is despite the midfielder recently resuming light training.

Nakamba still faces a number of months on the sidelines as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

He has been out of action since December last year when he featured for Luton in aq 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.

In other news, barely two weeks before the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, another stadium crisis is looming as there are no venues in Harare ready to host topflight league matches.

