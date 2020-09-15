Police officers reportedly invaded the hospital where opposition MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe has been receiving treatment this Tuesday following a warrant of arrest on the MP.

Mamombe, together with two other MDC-A youth assembly leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are currently on trial for allegedly faking their own abductions.

The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition announced Mamombe’s arrest this afternoon:

“(The police) have stormed the hospital where (Joana Mamombe) is receiving treatment. They are taking her away. A warrant of arrest was issued against her for failure to appear in court notwithstanding representations by her lawyers that she is in hospital,” the party said in a tweet.

Mamombe’s arrest comes despite her lawyer Alec Muchadehama telling Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande that the Harare West MP failed to attend because she had been suffering from anxiety problems and had been hospitalised at a healthcare facility in the capital, Harare.

more details to follow…

Zwnews