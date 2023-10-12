The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has elected a new national executive chaired by Andrease Mathibela who replaces Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa has reportedly not been in good books with war veterans as their leader.

They say he had no clear liberation war credentials and at one point was arrested during the war in Nampua, Mozambique for his rebellious tendencies.

In 2016 Mutsvangwa was expelled from Zanu-PF for bringing the name of the party into disrepute and for gross insubordination.

Apparently, he was recently appointed Minister of War Veterans which is another new standalone ministry.

The ministry is expected to work in harmony with the critical War Veterans League of the ruling party Zanu PF and is expected to attend to the needs of former liberation fighters and enhance their welfare.