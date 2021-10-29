Magistrate Benjamin Maketo has granted ZW$5.000 bail each to 39 former freedom fighters with a condition for them to report police once every week.

This came after their lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights proceeded to file a bail application seeking the release of the war veterans after Magistrate Mateko dismissed their 2 applications filed on Thursday for their immediate release.

The lawyers had argued that the war veterans were arbitrary & illegally arrested & overdetained.

The ex-combatants have been in police & prison custody since Tuesday when they were arrested for allegedly singing “Chimurenga songs” during a protest where they intended to hand over a petition to Parliament.

They were also intending to deliver a petition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office detailing their grievances.

Zwnews