Walter Magaya escapes abduction attempt

PHD church leader, Walter Magaya, has reportedly escaped abduction by unknown machete-wielding assailants.

Reports suggest that unknown men arrived around 0100 hours seeking to know Magaya’s whereabouts.

They beat up two security guys… took US$2000 and a Mercedes Benz.

Magaya usually passes by every Sunday after his church services to see his mother and grand mother.

Reports of abductions and torture have been increasing in the country lately. However, other abductions seemed to be on politicians, human rights defenders and government critics.