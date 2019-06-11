I’m a millionaire: Zanu PF MP from poverty stinking Gokwe on $440k car..Shocking Pictures

Mayor Justice Wadyajena, the Zanu-PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya and top Mnangagwa ally has said that he is a millianaire and has enough money to afford his latest toy, a Lamborghini Urus super car that has been making waves on social media in Zimbabwe.

He will be driving the supercar to his constituency in Gokwe North where there is no clean drinking water(in most places), where kids walk 10 kilometers to nearest school and there is stinking poverty and broken roads everywhere.

Wadyajena said that he actually paid double the US$210 000 price that had quoted by Zimlive after the publication wrote an article saying that Wadyajena had not paid duty on the car but had received a rebate from Zimra.

Writing on social media in a post directed to Zimlive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, Wadyajena said,