HEALTH and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro has denied interfering in the bidding process for the supply of Covid-19 related materials by Young Health Care to the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) saying he only convened a meeting at night in August this year to establish what was causing delays at a time when infections were surging.

In a statement released yesterday, Dr Mangwiro described allegations that he abused office in the awarding of a contract to Young Health Care Limited for the procurement of Covid-19 supplies as malicious, mischievous and calculated to cause alarm, despondency and sensationalise the public.

“It is not correct that I interfered with the bidding process. On August 14 2020 at around 2100 hours I received a phone call from the Hon Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care.

“He wanted me to get an update on what was causing the delays to the procurement of the Covid-19 requirements.

“I could not sleep over an emergency and as such I called (acting Natpharm managing director) Zealous Nyabadza to urgently convene a meeting to appraise me on what was causing the delays.

“I attended the meeting on August 14 2020 in the company of MoHCC legal advisor S Chikati. The adjudication process had already been completed on August 13 2020. I did not attend the meeting to review any tender processes as this had already been completed.

“I informed the meeting that I wanted to get an update on the availability of the PCR Machine and PCR Test kits arising out of the bids.

“Mr Z Nyabadza explained that Young Health Care Limited had won the tender to supply some of the equipment,” said Dr Mangwiro.

The Deputy Minister’s statement comes as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating claims by a whistle-blower that he had personal interest in the awarding of a tender to Young Health Care and tried to arm-twist workers at Natpharm to award the tender without following due process.

Dr Mangwiro said his ministry did not give orders to Natpharm in the procurement processes, and that their intervention was to push for the expeditious delivery of the equipment since it was a health emergency.

-Herald

Like 224 Dislike 28

98142

0

0

cookie-check

VP Chiwenga phoned me at night regarding COVID-19 procurements- Minister denies tenders corruption charges

no