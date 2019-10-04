Violent gang breaks into Harare house, Flee with US$5K, Mercedes Benz ML 320

A ZRP Report: In yet another armed robbery, 5 armed men broke into a house in Waterfalls, Harare and threatened to shoot complainant and his wife.

They tied the victims with shoelaces and ransacked the house and stole US$5 170- 00, ZWL$705, 00, 8 cellphones and a 3mm Rossi pistol before they drove away in complaint’s navy blue Mercedes Benz ML 320 vehicle. It is not safe to keep large sums of money at home or business premises.

We urge the public to improve their security systems to avoid intruders.

The fact that criminals are targeting people with large sums of money indicates that they have inside information on its availability.

zrp