The Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged members of the public to report all suspected firearm holders to the police for verification of firearm licences and thwart incidences of robbery in communities.

This follows a robbery incident which occurred at Dzivamupamba Village, Muzarabani on 30/08/21, where two unknown suspects armed with an unidentified riffle besieged villagers and stole property valued at US$ 4 827.

Police recovered 41 spent bore bullet heads on the scene and investigations so far indicate that the suspects could be using a 12 Bore shotgun or a Mossberg shortgun.

Meanwhile, the police has of late expressed concern over armed robbery cases.

At times the robbers have been involved in shootouts with police detectives.

At one point Norton independent MP, Temba Mliswa urged the government to unleash the military against robbers.

Zwnews