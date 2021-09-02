The government has refuted social media reports alleging that Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema has died.

In an interview with CITE, Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro, denied reports that Mathema had died of Covid-19 complications.

Ndoro said such reports were false.“It’s not true, he’s fit as a fiddle,” he said.

When pressed on the minister’s current state of health, Ndoro said, “We have not seen him yet. As he had been not feeling well.”

However, Ndoro could not say what Mathema had been suffering from.

“That confirmation as to whether he has Covid-19 can only come from their Doctor as there is the Doctor and Patient Confidentiality to say whether one has Covid-19, Hypertension or AIDS.”

Mathema has of late been unwell triggering rumours that he could have died.

-CiteZw