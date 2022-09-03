Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Abisha Moyo (33) died on 01/ 09/22 whilst admitted at a local district hospital after he was struck with a stone on the head by the suspect, John Donhai Gwatidzo on 25/08/22 at Makotore Business Centre after an argument over lobola.

The suspect allegedly demanded a share of lobola paid to the victim, by the virtue of him being a village head.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Qiniso Zondo (37) died after he was stabbed on the neck with an unidentified sharp object.

This happened after the victim had an argument with the suspect during a beer drinking binge on 01/09/22 at a shebeen in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

