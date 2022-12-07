Image: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her social media to share an adorable video of herself with her Ben 10 Olefile ‘Ricardo’ Mpudi.

This video has made it clear that the two are still together.

In September, it was reported that they have called their relationship off as they had a nasty breakup.

Zodwa opened up admitting that their love has run out as they have both applied for restraining orders against one another.

Well, it has been confirmed that they are still much more together with their cozy video.

Zodwa wrote: “A beautiful morning🌸😍”

