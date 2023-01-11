South African soldiers cause outrage as footage shows them burning corpses of Mozambique fighters
The South African army said anyone involved would be “brought to book”.
Its forces were deployed to northern Mozambique two years ago.
They operate under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (Samim).
The undated video shows two men in army fatigues holding mobile phones appearing to be filming the fire, one of them has a badge with the South African flag on his uniform.
It also captures one of them throwing a liquid over a human body and the flames spread, a pot is also flung into the pile.
In a statement, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the commander of Samim was “conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act”.
“The SANDF does not condone in anyway the acts committed in the video” adding that those found guilty would be punished.
The army said the incident was believed to have taken place in November in Mozambique.