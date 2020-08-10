PLO Lumumba has called upon the SADC and African Union to step in and intervene in the Zimbabwe human rights abuse crisis that has hogged limelight globally.

Lumumba appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make true the promises of Independence. He asked Mnangagwa to think of constituting a government of national unity and make Zimbabweans feel happy and pride.

He said Mnangagwa “should not be remembered by historians as one who missed an opportunity.”

Turning to the issue of land, Lumumba said “slaves should not be asked to compensate former slave owners.”

