VIDEO: An unidentified Zimbabwean man took matters into his hands and unblocked his community’s sewer system after the local government failed to assist them.

The man used a shovel to scoop the dirt from the sewer pipes. He had a few people watching over him.

Zimbabwe authorities have been blamed for turning the country’s beautiful cities into sewage swamps.

