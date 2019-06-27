VIDEO: Magaya raped our teenage daughter.. Heart Broken Parents Speak

HARARE: Controversial Prophet Walter Magaya is in the eye of a storm again after a couple sensationally accused him of raping their teenage daughter. The allegation was made by Godfrey and Molly Maenzanise through The A List Show run by Enisia Mashusha who is in the United Kingdom. According to the parents, the alleged abuse took place in 2013.

This is not the first time that Magaya has faced such an allegation. In 2018, Magaya the founding leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries appeared before Harare High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga facing charges of rape, unlawful termination of pregnancy and obstruction of justice.

The case fell apart after the main witness in the matter, Petronella Donhodzo Mandaza, declared that she would not testify against Magaya. agencies