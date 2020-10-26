CONTROVERSIAL Zimdancehall singer Jah Master has apologised to his followers for karate kicking a fan from the stage during a live show recently.

He “will pay” the victim using proceeds from the show.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Jah Master wrote:

Makadii Ruzhinji Rwe Zimbabwe. Ndinonyara kuuya pano mangwanani ano nekuti ndakaita zvinonyadzisa ndakaita zvisingatarisirwe kubva chero kunani zvake.

Zvandakaita hazvina kana justification asi ndati ndiuye pano ndichikumbira ruregerero.

Ndiregerereiwo nezvandakaita zvinonyadzisa ndinoda kuuya pano ndichivimbisa kuti hazvife zvakaitika.

Naizvozvo nhasi ndiri kunotsvaga mkomana uyu and make sure medical checks are done kuti paonekwe kana asina kukuvara and also all proceeds from the show will go to him as compensation.

Takataura naye after show and I apologised for my behavior handiziye ndakapindwa nei.

Ndiregereiwo mundipewo zuva rimwe kana maviri ekugadzirisa mhosva yangu iyi.

Ndinotenda vese vari kunditsiura uyezve vese vari kuisa ma message mu inbox ikodzero yenyu nekuti zvandakaita izvi zvinhu zvisingatarisirwe uye hazvina hunhu.

Ndichazodzoka pano ne update kuti inenge yava papi nyaya iyi.

Muve nezuva rakanaka

Greetings to you Zimbabweans at large. I’m very sorry, and I have to come here this morning because I did the unexpected.

What I did has no justification whatsoever, that’s why I’m apologising to you.

Please forgive me for embarrassing you. I vow not to repeat the behaviour again.

So today I will look for the guy that I kicked and make sure medical checks are done on him so that doctors can ascertain whether he suffered any injuries and also all proceeds from the show will go to him as compensation.

We spoke to the victim after the show and I apologised for my behaviour. I really do not know what came over me.

May you please forgive me and give me a day, or at most two days to make restitution for my misdeeds.

I’m grateful for all those who have corrected me and those who are sending messages to my inbox. It’s your right to do so because what I did is indefensible.

I will use this platform to give an update on any developments regarding this matter.

Good day.