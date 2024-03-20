VIDEO: Henrietta Rushwaya Arrives at Court in Handcuffs

Handcuffed Henrietta Rushwaya, clad in a blue shirt, made her appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday to respond to charges of fraud. The allegations against her revolve around accusations of deceiving foreign investors in a collapsed mine sale, with the purported amount involved estimated at nearly US$1.5 million.

Rushwaya’s arrival at the court in handcuffs marks another significant development in the never ending controversial transactions linked to the former football boss who now has oversite of mining activities in Zimbabwe.

Rushwaya, a prominent figure, now finds herself at the center of legal scrutiny, facing accusations that could have far-reaching implications.

As proceedings unfold, people closely monitor the situation, awaiting further updates on the outcome of the court proceedings and any subsequent developments in another Henrietta Rushwaya case.