A family’s Christmas Day was ruined by a racist attack at the Maselspoort Resort in Oranje, Free State.

A video of the incident, which was shared by Tumii Frost on Twitter, has since gone viral as the country marked the festive holiday.

Frost’s father, Brian Nakedi, told The Citizen, the incident happened exactly the way his daughter described on the social media platform.

Frost said they wanted to spend Christmas Day as a family by the pool.

“Family came to spend the day at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here. The Oranje-Vrystraat we love,” she tweeted.

The video shows details of a scuffle and a white adult men physically assaulting her teenage brothers, grabbing them by the neck, punching and pulling their hair.

It also showed one of the white men actually grabbing one of Tumii’s brothers by the neck into the pool and submerged his head into the water.

Police confirm incident

Meanwhile, police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the docket will be taken to court for decision.

“SAPS members were called to a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein.”

“On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent to one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool,” he said.

Makhele said Glen police are investigating a case of common assault.

The suspects, who are all white males as seen on the video circulating, were warned to appear in court on a date to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Motswenyane said the incident will receive “proper attention” from the investigating team assigned.

“We further condemn the behaviour as reflected on the video,” said Motswenyane.

