Video: Family was murdered, they want to assassinate me…Apostle Chiwenga speaks from hospital

Ambulance never came, they didn’t shoot me, they thought I was dead..

Apostle Talent Chiwenga has narrated, from his hospital bed, how he survived a car crash on June 12. “This was not an ordinary accident, but I am not afraid to die” he said, speaking through the pain.

Narrating his encounter with state agents from Beitbridge border, unmarked cars that trailed him in Masvingo, car breakdowns and the mysterious truck that caused the death of his family members, Apostle Chiwenga makes it clear that there was a third force behind the accident that claimed the life of his wife.

Chiwenga said :

After the toll gate I saw an oncoming vehicle and I realized that the driver was trying to obstruct me. The vehicle encroached onto my lane and I tried to avoid a head-on collision. Even after the accident the men were monitoring us. We were helped by well-wishers. I wish to thank all those who assisted us, ambulance never came, they did not shoot me because they thought I was dead.

Video Below….



