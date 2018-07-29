Video: ED Mnangagwa begs for votes after Mugabe dumps him, Zanu-PF for opposition

Zimbabwe elections latest: ED reacts to Mugabe press statement

Peter Nyoni | HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has responded after the founding father of Zanu-PF and Independent Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, publicly scorned and dismissed the new government as nothing more that a rogue and unconstitutional military regime that deserve to be booted out of power when Zimbabweans vote on Monday, 30 July, 2018.

Mugabe urged Zimbabweans to come in their numbers to vote for the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa(40) against the military backed administration of Emmerson Mnangagwa(75)

Below is Mnangagwa’s full statement:

Now that its clear to all that Chamisa has forged a deal with Mugabe.

We can no longer believe that his intentions are to transform Zimbabwe and to rebuild our nation.

The choice is clear, You either vote Mugabe under the guise of Chamisa, or vote for a new Zimbabwe under my leadership and Zanu-PF

Real change is coming, we should all be part of it. God Bless Zimbabwe.

You Can Watch ED Mnangagwa’s Video Below:

Peter Nyoni is a Zimbabwean businessman who travels frequently between Harare and South Africa. He writes in his own capacity, his views do not necessarily represent ZwNews.com