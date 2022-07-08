WATCH VIDEO: Close to US$92 000 vanished in a dramatic fashion at a Standard Chartered ATM, at Newlands Shopping Center in Harare on Thursday after suspected armed robbers pounced on a Securico Security Services cash in transit vehicle.
