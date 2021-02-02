Liberation War Hero and Veteran Broadcaster Cde Charles Kawadza buried at Glen Forest Cemetery with full military Honour.

Kawadza died on Saturday and was declared a liberation war hero for his selfless contribution to the liberation struggle.

After a gun salute, Minister of State For Harare Provincial and Devolution affairs Engineer Oliver Chidhawu narrated the history of the late Kawadza who aborted his form 4 to join the liberation struggle in 1975.

“Cde Kawadza did his primary at Mrehwa mission and proceeded to Mutambara high for secondary. It was in 1975 when he among others aborted his academic studies to join the struggle against the brutal Rhodesian smith regime.

“He received training at Mgagao base as a Zanla cadre. He rose through the ranks to become a company medical officer,” he said.

Engineer Chidhawu said Kawadza continued to dedicate his life to defend the national interest through media.

He added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa saw it fit to confer him with a liberation war hero status.

“Through the media Cde Kawadza continued to defend the benefit of the struggle. The nation has lost a liberator, dedicated cadre, humble and compassionate man,” he said.

Cde Kawadza joined Zbc in 1987 upon his return from Cuba, where obtained a Masters Degree in Journalism at the University of Orient in Cuba. He leaves behind wife Grace and two children. -zbc