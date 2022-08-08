The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Glendale are investigating a robbery case where a man (30) lost an unregistered Nissan Note vehicle, a cellphone, US$360 and ZAR200 cash, as well as a bag with various clothes to four unknown male adults at the Virginia Farm bus stop in Glendale on 07 August 2022 at around 0100 hours.

The complainant offered a lift to the suspects along Second Street, Harare, on the pretext that they were going to Bindura.

Along the way, the suspects attacked the complainant and stole his valuables.

Similarly, in Epworth, a 64-year-old taxi driver lost a Honda fit vehicle to four unknown suspects who posed as genuine passengers intending to hire the complainant to Glenwood, Epworth at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield on the same day at around 1945 hours.

The police is on record warning drivers to be wary of who they offer lifts to.

Zwnews