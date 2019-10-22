Uzumba villager overpowers 8 heavily armed robbers

By ZRP| 8 armed robbers have been arrested at Kondo Village, Uzumba. The accused who were travelling in Toyota Hiace went to the complainant’s house purporting to be police officers. The accused were armed with 3 pistols which they used to shoot at the complainant’s house and car.

The complainant returned fire and got assistance from his neighbours to arrest 6 of the accused persons, 2 others were later arrested by the police. The motor vehicle that was being used by the accused persons was recovered by the police & investigations are in progress to arrest accused persons who fled from the scene. We salute the villagers for working together against the criminals.

zrp