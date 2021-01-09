Three victims-turned suspects in the 2.5 million United States dollar money heist which occurred along the Harare – Chinhoyi Highway this Wednesday have come up with different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.

Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa are being charged with theft after the close to 3 million United States dollars cash-in-transit which was in their custody vanished dramatically this Wednesday.

Circumstances are that on the 6th of this month around half past 11 in the morning, the trio who are employed as security cash in transit crew members were given a task to transport seven boxes containing 2 million seven hundred and seventy-five thousand United States dollars in cash.

According to state papers, the money was supposed to be distributed to several ZB Branches including Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda and Zvishavane.

It is alleged that on the way, the trio picked up 3 passengers at Westgate roundabout and proceeded with the journey before collecting 43 thousand Zimbabwe dollars at Inkomo tollgate which was supposed to be deposited at their bank.

After collecting the money the accused went on to pick up another 3 unknown male adults at Inkomo turn off and drove towards Chinhoyi.

It is alleged that on approaching Gwebi Bridge lay bye, Jonga stopped the vehicle and the unknown accomplices who are still at large disembarked and allegedly manhandled the trio before tying them up.

The court further heard that another vehicle arrived within a few minutes with the occupants who were armed with pistols driving off with the cash in transit vehicle to a secluded place where they offloaded cash boxes.

The three will be back in court this Saturday. -zbc