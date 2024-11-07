Pic: News24

Logistics company Grindrod has suspended port and terminal operations in Mozambique after South Africa temporarily closed the main border with its northeastern neighbour over safety concerns after a violent crackdown on post-election protests, the company said on Thursday.

The suspension will hit the movement of goods and commodities in a region already battling with logistical bottlenecks as under-funded state-owned port and rail companies struggle to provide adequate services.

At least 18 people have been killed in the protests, human rights groups have said, as opposition supporters demonstrate against what they say is a fraudulent election win by Frelimo, the party that has ruled Mozambique since 1975.

“Shareholders are advised that following the closure of the Lebombo Border connecting South

Africa and Mozambique, a suspension of rail operations, and to ensure safety of our

employees, Grindrod’s port and terminal operations in Maputo and Matola are temporarily

suspended.

“The situation will be assessed continually prior to any resumption,” Grindrod said in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa’s border authority said on Wednesday that it had closed the Lebombo border after receiving reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambique side.

A Grindrod statement said it had suspended port and terminal operations in Maputo and Matola after the border closure and suspension of rail services.

The company is part of a consortium granted a concession to operate the Maputo port alongside DP World, the Mozambican Railway Company and Gestores, a private Mozambican company.

Maputo port reported record volume growth in 2023, partly owing to increased coal and chrome export volumes diverted from South Africa, where state-owned Transnet is failing to provide adequate rail and port capacity.

In 2023 Maputo port handled a record 31.2 million metric tons of cargo, mostly minerals including copper, chrome, ferrochrome and coal, up 16% on the previous year.

Mozambique is one of the issues on the agenda of an Extraordinary Summit of SADC leaders to be held next week in Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, South Africa discouraged its citizens from traveling to Mozambique, saying: “Given the current security situation in Mozambique, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation encourages all South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to the country until further notice.”

Reuters (additional: newZWire)