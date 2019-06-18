US$100 000 Good Samaritan Gets A Mere “Thank You” From Security Company

The security company whose US$100 000 and pistols were retrieved by a Good Samaritan when its cash-in-transit vehicle was involved in a fatal accident near Lupane has in a “statement” thanked the man who helped them.

In a statement yesterday, Safeguard Security Bulawayo managing director, Mr Warren King, thanked Mr Mlondolozi Mpofu for the assistance he rendered.

“We would like to thank Mr Mlondolozi Mpofu, who witnessed the accident, for assisting our crew while the ambulance and a Safeguard relief vehicle were on their way. Mr Mpofu kindly transported one of the crew members to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he was treated and discharged. The other crew member was taken by ambulance, together with the body of the deceased crew member, to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he too was treated and discharged,” Mr King said.

Mpofu was the first person at the scene when a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit vehicle that was headed towards Bulawayo from Victoria Falls was involved in an accident.

He was driving to Hwange, retrieved more than US$100 000 and three pistols and rushed one of the injured guards to hospital.

