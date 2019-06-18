PICS: Car Accidents Haunt MDC Officials

As car accidents continue to haunt the Movement For Democratic Change (MDC), the party’s Matabeleland South Provincial Chairperson, Mr. Solani Moyo was yesterday involved in a car accident on his way from rural Plumtree, the party has announced.

In their brief statement, they also added that, “he is in a stable condition.”

Recently the party lost Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, the daughter of political icon Morgan Tsvangirai who died from injuries sustained in a horrific head-on collision that happened on May 14, 2019 some 5km from Kwekwe along Bulawayo – Harare Highway.

